A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Piedmont this morning. Aftershocks of 2.0 and 1.9 magnitudes have also struck the region.

A 4.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Northern California near Eureka, according to the USGS.The earthquake struck at 2:18 p.m. and had a depth of about 4 miles. There are no immediate reports of damage.