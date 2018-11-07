HOLIDAY

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: Popular gift guide is larger than ever with 50 under $50

(Ruven Afanador)

Oprah's doing her part to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Her eponymous magazine has released Oprah's Favorite Things, one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

The list was unveiled Wednesday as part of Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson."

Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.


Here are highlights from the list.

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn: Popcorn Gift Bag & Tins
Cost: $30 to $180
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

EMPOWERED by Maya J: Bracelets
Cost: $38
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Vionic: Gemma Mule & Plush Slippers
Cost: $60-$80
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Echo: Faux Fur Vest
Cost: $89
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

LA RELAXED: Jumpsuit
Cost: $168
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

truMedic: InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager
Cost: $199
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.
