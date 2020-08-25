Coronavirus California

California's football teams to begin season with no fans in attendance at stadiums

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers announced that there will be no fans in attendance at Levi's Stadium for their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 13.

The 49ers join the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as the other NFL teams in California to begin their respective seasons without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


In a statement, the 49ers said they will continue to monitor the situation with health officials to decide on when fans will be allowed back inside.

The NFL season is set to kick off on September 10 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.


The 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erscoronavirus californiacoronaviruslevi's stadiumcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA trying to prevent virus spread among evacuees, Ghaly says
Fresno restaurant offers teppanyaki to-go
Central California coronavirus cases
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Castle Fire, Shotgun Fire blend together, blaze at 14,750 acres
Central California coronavirus cases
Moc Fire 40% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County
Show More
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
\Dr. Ghaly gives CA coronavirus update
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
4 detained for trying to steal tools from Fresno Co. building
More TOP STORIES News