Fresno County health leaders closely monitoring new COVID-19 strain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While some might feel the COVID-19 concern has passed, a new strain of the virus is currently circulating in California, and it's getting people's attention.

"As of June 16, we noticed that the wastewater surveillance peaked very high with COVID-19 strains," said Leticia Berber, a Health Educator with the Fresno County Department of Public Health. "Meaning this could be the new strain circulating here in the community."

This latest variant, known as NB 1.8.1, has Fresno County health leaders on alert. The Department of Public Health says it's easily transmissible and symptoms for this particular strain are similar to previous variants, but with one new twist: very uncomfortable throat pain.

"People are reporting that they have this razor-sharp pain in their throat," said Berber.

Public health officials are urging people to get tested if they start feeling sick. Berber explains that COVID-19 cases tend to peak during the summer.

"Exactly why, we don't know," said Berber. "We're going to assume it's because people gather for parties. They're celebrating, the Fourth of July is coming up, school is getting out."

Beber says about 2% of people in Fresno County received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which she adds is low. She stresses that people, especially women who are pregnant or older adults, get the latest dose to protect themselves from the virus and avoid potential health problems.

With this new variant identified, health leaders are concerned about how this will impact the flu and RSV season. The department says it will be monitoring the COVID-19 virus heading into the fall, especially as the weather gets colder.

