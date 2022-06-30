Valley shelters urge residents to keep pets safe on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside the Kings County Animal Shelter, 49 kennels are full with several dogs, and only 1 is empty.With 4th of July just around the corner, outreach coordinator Ashley Sodini says they expect to be busy and feel worried about the lack of available space.Last year, 40 dogs were taken to the shelter after the holiday."It is quite possible next week we will have to make those hard decisions, it sucks for everyone and we have dogs that have been here 6 months because they are really good dogs," says Sodini.Sodini is referring to decisions that can include euthanasia.She says the coalitions they partner with across the state are also in tough situations and near or at capacity.This week, the shelter is offering free microchips to help reduce the number of dogs that come in with no way of knowing where they belong.Several people got ahead and stopped by on Wednesday.The process is fast and more than worth it.When it comes to protecting your dog from the loud noises and bright flashes of fireworks, Sodini suggests you keep your dog inside a quiet space and you can also play some mellow music to drown out the noise.However, for people who keep their dogs outside..."At least keeping them secure like making sure the fence is secure, runner lines are amazing, and if you have a house or kennel you can make comfortable for them," says Sodini.Valley Oak SPCA in Tulare County is at capacity.Marie Alfano with the clinic, says they will help anyone who brings in a stray.She says it's important for people to know they can take a stay to a PetSmart or any clinic to see if they are chipped before dropping them off at an animal shelter."We will never turn anyone away that has found a pet. We get excited and we hope to find a chip! When we hear the beep, it's exciting. It's when we don't that it's depressing," says Alfano.You can microchip your dog for free at the Kings County Animal Shelter Thursday from 2-4 pm and Friday from noon to 4 pm.