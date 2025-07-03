Central Valley doctor stresses safety during Fourth of July festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emergency rooms are expected to be booming on the Fourth of July.

"Unfortunately, it is one of the busiest holidays for us in the Emergency Department," said Dr. Anu Gopalan, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno. "We see a whole gamut of injuries, especially from fireworks."

"Pools and lakes are often super packed," said Dr. Gopalan. "I just want to re-emphasize that drownings, unfortunately, are very common and they're often very silent."

Whether you're staying on land or taking to our local waterways, doctors are urging families to keep the festivities fun, but safe on this Independence Day.

"Making sure that you're careful about fireworks," said Dr. Gopalan. "Make sure that you're careful about all of the activities surrounding the Fourth of July."

Dr. Gopalan stresses staying hydrated in the hot weather to keep an eye on the kids if you're heading out onto the water, and making sure they have a life jacket. Also, avoid alcohol, whether you're on a boat or planning to drive.

"It's not only for your safety, but it's also for the safety of other drivers around you," said Dr. Gopalan.

Doctors say by keeping these tips in mind, you can keep you and your loved ones out of the emergency room, and prevent a good time from turning into a tragic one.

