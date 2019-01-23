At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Statement from SunTrust Bank:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at our Sebring, Florida branch this afternoon. We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss."

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Support from across the country draws in for injured 13-year-old
Salvadoran man to be charged in Nevada killing spree
Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Show More
Group petitions for removal of Selma police chief
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Southwest Fresno
Local federal workers hope for deal in Washington to end shutdown
Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating teen
Fresno court workers end strike after winning raises, 40-hour work week
More News