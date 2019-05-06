FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, May 6, 2019.Cleanup and investigation is underway into a crash in Reedley overnight that initially knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Monday on I Street and Reed Avenue knocking down a power pole.Officers on scene say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries the driver is being assessed for DUI.PG&E crews are currently on scene working to fix the broken pole.All power has been restored to the areaAn investigation is underway after a home invasion in Kingsburg.It happened at a home on Mariposa at 5th streets.Police say the suspect entered the home fired several shots and ran off without taking anything.He is known by the victim and no one was hurt.President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, is set to report for prison this morning.He was sentenced to served three years at the Otisville Federal Prison in New York.Last year he pleaded guilty to nine counts including tax evasion, lying to congress and campaign finance violations.The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the Middle East.Officials say it's in response to indications that Iran and it's proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack US forces in the region.Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has given birth to a baby boy.The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex went into labor early this morning.She and the 34-year-old Prince did not disclose the location they chose for the birth.Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date.They also said they didn't find out the sex in advance.