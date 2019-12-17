Fresno 5-year-old hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment

A 5-year-old child has been injured in a shooting in central Fresno.

Fresno Police say the shooting took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Ashmark Arms apartment complex off Ashlan & Marks

A family - parents and their three children - were inside the apartment when the suspect or suspects entered the complex and shot through their door.



Police say a bullet or bullet fragment hit the 5-year-old's left eye, but she is expected to be ok.

Officers are at the scene and are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
