61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say

40-year-old Manuel Mesa stopped his vehicle after the crash but did not provide aid to the woman, officials say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed after an alleged drunk driver struck her and then fled the scene on Wednesday afternoon, according to Visalia Police.

Police say the female bicyclist was hit when she failed to stop for traffic on Court Street as she was traveling east on the Modoc Ditch Bike Trail.

40-year-old Manuel Mesa stopped for a moment, but did not provide aid to the woman, officials say. He then fled the scene and ran over the victim, dragging her 200 yards.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Officials say Mesa was identified by witnesses, and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested Mesa for DUI causing bodily injury or death, hit-and-run and homicide.
