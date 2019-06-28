75 farmworkers exposed to unknown pesticide at Fresno County farm

75 farm workers who were working in an orchard near Central and Golden Rod were involved in a hazmat. 17 Gerawan Farms employees were exposed. 3 were taken to the hospital. The pesticide was being sprayed nearby. It’s unclear if winds played a part. pic.twitter.com/8uyuLh6piN — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 75 farmworkers have been exposed to an unknown pesticide at a farm in Fresno County, according to emergency crews.Fresno Fire was called to the Hazmat situation in the area of W. Central and S. Goldenrod around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters say at least 17 people were experiencing signs and symptoms.Three of them were transported to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. Gerawan Farming released the following statement:Several agencies are on scene investigating the situation and are trying to determine the pesticide the workers were exposed to.