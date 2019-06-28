75 farmworkers exposed to unknown pesticide at Fresno County farm

Fresno Fire was called to the Hazmat situation in the area of W. Central and S. Goldenrod around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters say at least 17 people were experiencing signs and symptoms.
75 farm workers who were working in an orchard near Central and Golden Rod were involved in a hazmat. 17 Gerawan Farms employees were exposed. 3 were taken to the hospital. The pesticide was being sprayed nearby. It’s unclear if winds played a part. pic.twitter.com/8uyuLh6piN— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 27, 2019
Three of them were transported to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. Gerawan Farming released the following statement:
Earlier today, a neighboring grower was spraying their fields in the area of West Central and South Goldenrod Avenues. There was a possibility that some spray drifted to orchards at nearby Gerawan Farming. where employees were working.
Gerawan had not been given prior notice of the spraying.
Immediate action was taken and emergency teams were called to the area to assess, medically evaluate and decontaminate the workers.
Several agencies are on scene investigating the situation and are trying to determine the pesticide the workers were exposed to.
