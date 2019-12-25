BREAKING NEWS
76-year-old man goes missing in Tulare on Christmas Eve
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by veteran was from Merced
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Tulare Co. online predators arrested for trying to have sex with children
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
76-year-old man goes missing in Tulare on Christmas Eve
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KFSN
Tulare Police are looking for a 76-year-old man with the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's who has gone missing.
The man, Lloyd Baker, was last seen in the area of Gemini and Inyo streets in the city of Tulare on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.
He was wearing a light blue thermal shirt and black jacket, dark jeans, and a gray and black baseball cap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare
missing man
missing man
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. online predators arrested for trying to have sex with children
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by veteran was from Merced
Porterville man arrested for trying to lure 15-year-old into his car
First responders spend Christmas Eve protecting the Valley
Children fight off thief who stole car; 4 charged
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Show More
Merced's Outdoor Amphitheatre at Applegate Park to get facelift
5-year-old girl injured in Fresno shooting comes home
Fresno store owner acted in self-defense when he killed 2 robbery suspects: Police
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Visalia man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News