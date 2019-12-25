76-year-old man goes missing in Tulare on Christmas Eve

Tulare Police are looking for a 76-year-old man with the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's who has gone missing.

The man, Lloyd Baker, was last seen in the area of Gemini and Inyo streets in the city of Tulare on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.



He was wearing a light blue thermal shirt and black jacket, dark jeans, and a gray and black baseball cap.
