78-year-old man with dementia goes missing in Porterville

The Porterville Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man who has dementia and went missing around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.Rafael Herrera Rios was last seen driving a blue-green 1995 Toyota Corolla, California license plate #3NEW142. His car looks similar to the one in the picture above.He was traveling north on Plano Street over Lewis Hill toward the Strathmore area.He is 5'8", weighs approximately 196 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing blue Dickies pants, a white T-shirt, and a white cap with a blue bill.If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.