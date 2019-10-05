fatal crash

8-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An eight-year-old child has been killed in a crash in Reedley.

The crash occurred near the intersection at Dinuba Ave around 5:25 p.m. on Friday.

CHP-Fresno says a 21-year-old man driving without a valid license failed to stop at the intersection.

The man, Daniel Lemus, then collided with a sedan that had two adults and the 10-year-old child inside.

The two adults suffered non-serious injuries. The child died on impact.

Lemus has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and for driving without a license.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to show a correction to the initial reports of the child's age.
