Another worker at Foster Farms' Fresno plant dies of COVID-19, new inspection launched

A new inspection has been launched into the Foster Farms facility on Cherry Avenue in Fresno after a third worker died from COVID-19.This is the third inspection launched into the facility since the pandemic began, Cal/OSHA told Action News on Wednesday.Foster Farms has been under scrutiny and the subject of a lawsuit recently after several coronavirus outbreaks among workers at its facility in Livingston, Merced County.Nearly 400 employees have tested positive at that plant and 8 have died.