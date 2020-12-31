Health & Fitness

Another worker at Foster Farms' Fresno plant dies of COVID-19, new inspection launched

A new inspection has been launched into the Foster Farms facility on Cherry Avenue in Fresno after a third worker died from COVID-19.

This is the third inspection launched into the facility since the pandemic began, Cal/OSHA told Action News on Wednesday.

Foster Farms has been under scrutiny and the subject of a lawsuit recently after several coronavirus outbreaks among workers at its facility in Livingston, Merced County.

Nearly 400 employees have tested positive at that plant and 8 have died.
