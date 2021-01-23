Man hit, killed by car while walking on Highway 145 in Fresno County

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car on Highway 145 in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident happened about 7 pm on the highway north of Belmont Avenue.


The victim walked directly in the path of the car and was thrown onto the northbound lane from the force of the collision, the CHP says.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.


The road is closed between Belmont and Olive and is expected to reopen in an hour.
