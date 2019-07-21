A call from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office might be a scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's officials are warning people of an ongoing phone scam, where the caller falsely identifies himself as a person with the department.Officials say the caller ID appears as the sheriff's office non-emergency dispatch line, 559-600-3111.The scammer claims he is a deputy, an officer or a detective. Victims reported the caller says they failed to show up for jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest, and must pay a fine by calling a local number.If you receive a call like this, it is a scam, officials say. They urge you to hang up and not to call the number given.