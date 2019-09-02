A Madera craft rescued the 5 crew members of the California boat fire

A vessel based in Madera called the 'Grape Escape' came to the rescue of people aboard a boat that erupted in flames near Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.Five people were rescued and four bodies were recovered from the Conception, and a search operation is on for more than two dozen people who remain missing, authorities said.The Madera-based vessel was a good Samaritan pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Bob Hansen is the owner of the boat. His in-laws in Madera confirm to Action News it was his boat that took part in the rescue.It responded to a distress call and helped save the life of the five crew members who jumped overboard after the fire.