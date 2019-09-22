fire

Boarded-up building catches fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews moved quickly to put out a fire at a boarded-up building in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The first firefighters on the scene noticed heavy smoke coming from the building on Blackstone and McKinley Avenues.

After some difficulty getting access inside, crews put out the fire and determined there was no one inside.

However, fire officials say there are signs that the building has been occupied by homeless people.

Friday night, crews responded to a fire on the building's exterior.

The cause of Saturday's fire is still under investigation.

