Man sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for December 2020 Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for a murder in central Fresno in 2020.

On Monday, the court found Abel Echartea guilty of the second-degree murder of Philip Ozuna on December 23, 2020.

Ozuna was shot multiple times at an apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan Avenues. He died at the hospital a short time after.

A few weeks after the shooting, Echartea was arrested in Marion, Indiana, and brought back to Fresno.