gun violence

Advance Peace Fresno gets $300k in federal funding to continue its effort to end gun violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Advance Peace Fresno receives $300k in federal funding to continue their effort

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each day, a group of men gather to help end gun violence in Fresno. They are part of a local non-profit called Advance Peace Fresno.

Recently, the non-profit has received $300,000 in federal funding to continue their efforts.

They focus on establishing relationships and de-escalating gang-related situations.

Program Manager Aaron Foster leads the group. "With those relationships people trust us enough to tell us when something is about to happen and allow us into their space after something has happened." says Foster.

The non-profit has four so-called Change Agents. They are responsible for making connections with gang-prone areas in Fresno.

Change Agent Marcel Woodruff says this includes southwest and northwest Fresno.

"Predominantly African American, and now we are expanding because we have seen the trend shift, in terms of where gun violence was occurring more frequently. So now we are beginning to focus where gun violence is the most frequent, more Central Fresno and more in your Hispanic gangs," Woodruff says.

Since COVID they have also seen the average age of shooters decrease. "The average age was about 18-21, it went down to about 15-19." says Woodruff.

The program hits home for the men in the non-profit, including founders Foster and Woodruff.

Marcel lost a mentee to gun violence. Aaron lost his two kids to gun violence.

Foster says the loss is painful every day, but it's motivation, "You can use the bad and use it for bad or you can turn something bad into something good. Because I am sure that someone didn't lose a life because of the work we are doing. So that's a plus. I can't get my children back but I can keep somebody else from losing their children."

His advice to kids considering being in a gang, is to 'live everyday like you are loved - there are alternatives'.

Advance Peace says the population they work with suffers from three insecurities - food, housing and transportation insecurity.

"Many of them have not been outside, maybe a three-mile radius from their home so they are just trapped in this environment." Woodruff explains.

Access to a good education and jobs is also a problem.

Men in the non-profit have been victims of gun violence. Recently they took a trip to the Creek Fire burn scar, where they worked on clearing up debris and planting trees.

"They have a therapeutic experience of planting a tree, being in nature, being in a different type of air and being able to reflect for the first time in a peaceful and productive manner." says Woodruff.

Finding a sense of belonging, and putting an end to gun violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocrimegang violencesocietygun violencecommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
Despite violent weekend, FPD says shootings down compared to last year
TOP STORIES
Multiple crashes on hail-covered Fresno County road leave 3 injured
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Mother of 8-year-old found dead in Merced makes first court appearance
New state bill aims to fight fentanyl crisis in Central CA and beyond
Fresno police seeking suspect who gunned down romantic rival
Sanger Fire Assoc. declares impasse as negotiations stall with city
Save Mart stores now under new ownership
Show More
Adventist Health doctor to lead CA organization of family physicians
Man hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Yosemite dies
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Shaver Lake needs your help to host its 4th of July fireworks show
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
More TOP STORIES News