Company honored for support of Madera County schools and students

An agriculture company in the North Valley is being honored for its support of Madera County schools and students.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An agriculture company in the North Valley is being honored for its support of Madera County schools and students.

Agriland Farming received the Crystal Tower Award from the Madera County Compact on Tuesday.

The award is given to businesses that display exceptional partnerships with local school districts.

The Madera Compact says Agriland has worked with Madera Unified schools for more than 10 years.

The company's founder, Jim Maxwell, was celebrated for collaborating with students to help them decide their path after high school.

Agriland has "adopted" campuses to beautify with plants and maintenance work over the past decade.

The company also provides Christmas dinners for Madera Unified families in need and has an internal scholarship program for children of their employees.