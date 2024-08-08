ABC30 Feed Central California Food Drive: How $1 can make a difference

You can take action to help put food on the table for Valley families facing financial struggles.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Click here to donate!

Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank, says the face of food insecurity is changing.

A job loss, a disability and higher bills are among the many reasons that people struggle putting food on the table.

"Many people are just one emergency away from needing our services, and sometimes not even an emergency," said Dildine.

Every dollar donation that the food bank received is stretched into four meals for community members.

Scan the QR code below or click here to donate.

Thank you Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning for sponsoring the food drive!