2 homes burned down as Agua Fire in Mariposa County grows to 421 acres

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon has burned down two homes and an outbuilding and forced evacuations in Mariposa County.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are continuing to gain containment on a wildfire in Mariposa County.

The Agua Fire has spread to 421 acres and containment is at 30% as of Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE officials say the flames have destroyed two homes and an outbuilding.

The sheriff's office issued evacuation orders on Monday, but those have been lifted. Fire advisements remain.

Highway 140 was shut down on Monday from Mount Bullion Cutoff Road to Martin Road, but on Tuesday, officials said the roadway had reopened.

But the fire isn't done yet.

"The fire is still actively burning islands within the fire perimeter so even though the crews are making good progress, there's still a lot of potential on this fire," said Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for Cal-Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced.

The wildfire started around 2 pm on Monday after a car involved in a crash caught fire, igniting nearby dry brush.

It is scorching much of the same terrain that burned in 2017's Detwiler Fire, so firefighters say whatever vegetation was left died and is now easy to burn.

Air attack teams are reducing the amount of heat out there with water drops while firefighters on the ground strengthen and reinforce containment lines.

CAL FIRE has about 175 firefighters assigned to this fire while almost 1,600 are battling the nearby Washburn Fire in Yosemite, which has shut down the Highway 41 entrance to the national park.

The extreme heat takes its toll on them, but they say this is what they've trained to do and they're pooling some resources - including water choppers - to battle both fires.

They say residents can help by simply being ready for fire.

"The last few years we've seen fire activity we've never seen before and I don't think people can be too prepared," said Williams.

The advice firefighters give is basic: Evacuate early. Don't wait.

And in Mariposa County, you can sign up for fire notifications at the website MSOalert.com.

Families forced to evacuate due to the Agua Fire on Monday told Action News the speed of the spreading flames took them by surprise.

Ashley Green was working more than an hour away, in Yosemite. She rushed to get home.

"It's just really hard when you're told within seconds to get ready and go, you're just like 'what the hell am I going to grab?' Everything is important," she says. "It was crazy, hectic. I was yelling at the kids, everybody was running around getting stuff together - clothes, the animals and food and that's about it."

Smoke filled the sky as families evacuated.

They were directed to New Life Christian Fellowship, where the Red Cross set up a shelter and encouraged more evacuated residents to wait out the fire.

"We had 36 homes evacuated in the main area," said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese. "Fourteen of those individuals utilized our shelter and were working quickly and seamlessly together to repopulate that area, hopefully soon."

Having to evacuate can be alarming for families - and for those with pets.

The Red Cross helps coordinate evacuation shelters for animals, too.

For Green and her family, they're trying to stay positive, knowing their home survived at least the day.

"It's scary but we try to smile in the meantime and say it's going to be ok - it will be ok," she says.