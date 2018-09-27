DOUBLE MURDER

Alan DuPras pleads not guilty to murder and arson charges

The man accused of murdering his estranged wife and her mother, 58-year old Alan DuPras, has pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and vandalism charges.

DuPras was in court this morning with a black eye which he received when a Fresno County correctional officer pushed him into the wall, while he was being processed to go into his cell.



Tony Botti, Fresno County Sherrif' Coroner's Office, provided this statement for Action News regarding the incident, "On Tuesday, during the booking process, inmate Alan DuPras became uncooperative with correctional officers. He attempted to walk away from them after he refused to follow their instructions. Officers stopped him from leaving by placing him against a wall. During this action, DuPras hit his left eyebrow area on the wall causing a small cut. He was medically treated; no stitches were necessary."

The court appearance comes just two days after he was taken into custody in connection to the deaths of Jennifer DuPras, and her mother, Cynthia Houk.

Dupras has denied being anywhere near the scene of the crime but detectives found surveillance footage, showing what appears to be his truck in the area.

If convicted, Dupras faces a potential sentence of either death, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge ordered no bail for DuPras stating that he was a "danger to the community."

He is expected to be back in court on October 8th.
