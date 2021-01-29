ALDI opens its first store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ALDI has now opened its first store in Fresno.The grocery store held its grand opening on Thursday morning on the northwest corner of Shaw and West Avenues in northwest Fresno.It's in the spot where the restaurant Tang Dynasty used to be.The ALDI chain is one of the top sellers of private brands among grocery retailers.The company says, for the past four decades it has remained focused on saving people money.It already has other Valley locations - in Hanford and Clovis.