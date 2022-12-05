Valley organization holding fundraiser to support burn survivors

They are known for "Champ Camp" where they send children between the age of 5 to 17 to summer camp in Wonder Valley.

The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation will be hosting a dinner at the Clovis Rodeo grounds Saturday, December 10.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is preparing for its annual fundraiser to support child burn survivors.

The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation will host a dinner at the Clovis Rodeo grounds on Saturday, December 10.

The non-profit works with burn survivors and their family members.

They are known for "Champ Camp" where they send children between the age of 5 to 17 to summer camp in Wonder Valley.

If you want to attend the fundraiser dinner,r you can buy tickets at the organization's website.

Proceeds will go towards supporting Champ Camp and the foundation.