Children First: All About The Arts

Tulare County students prepare for the production of Disney's The Lion King Jr. The experience helps students connect, engage and learn team-building skills. From first grade through high school, kids are in the spotlight!

Video production students at El Diamante High School earn local and national honors with their sci-fi thriller Incursion. The seniors are part of a four-year film program offered at El Diamante High School in Visalia.

Cameras follow a music therapist at Valley Children's Hospital. See how she is helping young patients cope through their hospital stay. It's been said that music heals wounds medicine cannot, but a local hospital has found a way to combine the two.

McLane High School has a Hmong Dance group. Through dance, they educate others about their culture. McLane High School offers cultural arts dancing classes and has a Hmong Dance Performing Arts team.

Kingsburg High School's band is back in formation performing in front of crowds. See how band experience is helping students thrive! Sharing the gift of music! After COVID-19 silenced school marching bands, they are excited to be back in person.

The arts can enhance a child's life! ABC30 will air its new Children First program, All About The Arts, on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Action News anchors Landon Burke and Vanessa Vasconcelos host the special focusing on arts in our community. Viewers can also stream live on ABC30's Connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.According to Arts Education Partnership, creativity is one of the top five skills employers are seeking in a job candidate. ABC30 takes an in-depth look at how the arts can improve a child's social-emotional well-being.Stories include:ABC30 has long been dedicated to covering the important challenges and opportunities among youth in Central California. Children First is a year-round effort by KFSN. The award-winning program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Amazing Educators," public service announcements and special stories that air on Action News.