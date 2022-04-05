supply chain

Aluminum shortage affecting pet food, beer supply

EMBED <>More Videos

Aluminum shortage affecting pet food, beer supply

Aluminum is in short supply, leading to shortages in both the pet food aisle and at your local brewery.

Experts say production isn't meeting up with demand.

As pet adoptions soared throughout the pandemic, more owners are struggling to find canned food for their furry friends.

Some retailers are taking measures to eliminate aluminum packaging, but the packaging isn't the only problem.

"We don't have enough meat products that go into that cat food. And the main reason really for this is our workforce," said Seckin Ozkul, assistant professor of supply chain management at the University of South Florida.

The aluminum shortage and price increases are also having a major impact on small breweries across the country.

Demand for canned alcohol also skyrocketed during the pandemic, as breweries shifted to to-go models.

Experts predict this issue could last well into 2023.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydogssupply chainconsumer watchcatspetsu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
Valley ag business continues to feel impact of supply chain issues
Will inflation continue to rise? We talked to a local expert
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
TOP STORIES
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Driver found shot in car crashed in ditch in Tulare County
Selma woman among 6 killed in Sacramento shooting, authorities say
Voters to decide who will replace Devin Nunes in Congress
Wedding dress stolen in violent California carjacking
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Coalinga firefighters rescue litter of puppies from house fire
Show More
Truck stolen from Fresno homeless advocacy group
New CA legislation pushes for 'modernizing' state's water management
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer reacts to Sacramento mass shooting
Former Fresno teacher punished for abusing students
McDonald's brings back spicy chicken nuggets for limited time
More TOP STORIES News