amazon

BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

NEW YORK -- A new report from the Better Business Bureau warns about con artists who could steal personal information by posing as Amazon employees ahead of Prime Day.

The organization told "Good Morning America" that shoppers should be aware of bogus calls that claim to be from Amazon's "Fraud Department" and instruct victims to "press one" to speak to an executive.

The calls sometimes show up as legitimate numbers from the BBB and other credible organizations

"Once you press one, you open yourselves up to whatever it is they're wanting from you, your personal information, your Social Security, your bank, your driver's license," said Lori Wilson, the CEO of the BBB's Oakland office.

RELATED: What to know about 2020 Amazon Prime Day
EMBED More News Videos

Attention shoppers! We now have dates for this year's Amazon Prime Day! But you can also help out small businesses while you shop. Here's how.



The BBB said the scammers tell victims that they have problems with their Amazon accounts, like a lost package or a declined credit card payment.

They then ask for personal information like an Amazon account login, credit card number or date of birth.

"They're targeting anybody with a phone. Whether it's a business or whether it's a somebody who doesn't own their own company, you're a target," Wilson said.

Amazon told "GMA" that the company works hard to protect against "bad actors that fraudulently use our brand."

The company said customers should be skeptical of unsolicited calls and avoid making payments outside the Amazon website.

Consumers should also ignore demands for urgent action, as scammers want victims to react fast without thinking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amazonbetter business bureauu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
COVID-19 pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Large-scale Amazon project coming to Visalia's industrial park
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Show More
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News