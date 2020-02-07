amtrak train crash

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The man hit and killed by a train on Thursday near Feland and San Jose in Fresno is identified as Ryan Eversole, 43, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Original story follows.

-------------------------------------------------

A deadly collision has killed a man on train tracks running through northwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Police officers have learned the man was walking along the tracks near the dead-end of San Jose near Feland.

Just after 8:30, the Amtrak train heading north came through the area, hitting and killing the man instantly.

Investigators are still in the area working to determine the circumstances surrounding this deadly collision.

The victim has not been identified.
