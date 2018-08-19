Apartment fire under investigation after it catches fire a second time this week

Authorities are investigating what caused an apartment to catch fire for the second time in less than a week.It happened at a complex on Clay near Bond just before 3 p.m. Exposed power lines created a hazard in the area, crews turned off power in the area.Five days ago, the same triplex caught fire, causing extensive damage to the units."So this here behind us is a triplex, had a significant fire here last week. It caught the fence and caught a number of the fences nearby," said Fresno Fire Robert Castillo.One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.A nearby apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.People living nearby were without power for more than an hour because of exposed power lines.