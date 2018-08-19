Apartment fire under investigation after it catches fire a second time this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities are investigating what caused an apartment to catch fire for the second time in less than a week.
It happened at a complex on Clay near Bond just before 3 p.m. Exposed power lines created a hazard in the area, crews turned off power in the area.
Five days ago, the same triplex caught fire, causing extensive damage to the units.
"So this here behind us is a triplex, had a significant fire here last week. It caught the fence and caught a number of the fences nearby," said Fresno Fire Robert Castillo.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
A nearby apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.
People living nearby were without power for more than an hour because of exposed power lines.