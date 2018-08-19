APARTMENT FIRE

Apartment fire under investigation after it catches fire a second time this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating what caused an apartment to catch fire for the second time in less than a week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are investigating what caused an apartment to catch fire for the second time in less than a week.

It happened at a complex on Clay near Bond just before 3 p.m. Exposed power lines created a hazard in the area, crews turned off power in the area.

Five days ago, the same triplex caught fire, causing extensive damage to the units.

"So this here behind us is a triplex, had a significant fire here last week. It caught the fence and caught a number of the fences nearby," said Fresno Fire Robert Castillo.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A nearby apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

People living nearby were without power for more than an hour because of exposed power lines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fire
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APARTMENT FIRE
Firefighters battle fire at abandoned apartment building in Central Fresno
Several people displaced after fire at East Central Fresno apartment complex
Pair of fires in Fresno stretched resources thin
13 people displaced after apartment fire in Central Fresno
More apartment fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News