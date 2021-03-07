Man shot and killed at apartment in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for answers and a pair of suspects connected to a deadly shooting in east central Fresno.A woman called 911, reporting a man had been shot inside an apartment near Hedges and Recreation around 9:30 PM Saturday.When officers arrived, they found the man dead with at least one gunshot wound.Several witnesses reported seeing some men run off from the Villa Margarita Apartments shortly after the shooting."Several witnesses state they did see hear a possible disturbance, possibly saw two Hispanic males fleeing from the scene," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.Police didn't specify the relationship between the victim and the woman who reported the shooting.Investigators say the victim didn't live in the apartment.