Fire sparks inside east central Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused a fire that sparked inside an east central Fresno church on Tuesday morning.The blaze was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the Apostolic Assembly of Faith church on Jackson and Thomas, near Cedar Avenue.Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the church."Early indications are that the fire started in the middle of the building to that breezeway. Involved vegetation that accelerated the growth of the fire, and communicating with the two structures," said Battalion Chief William Veiga.No one was hurt.Firefighters say there seemed to be some homeless activity near the church. It's unclear if that was a factor in the fire.