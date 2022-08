Police searching for 3 in connection to Merced armed robbery

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for three people that robbed a convenience store in south Merced.

Just after 11:30 Sunday night, police say the suspects went into a liquor store on MLK and 13th Street, just off Highway 99.

They all wore masks and pointed guns at the clerk, demanding cash.

The three got away with money, lottery tickets and liquor.

They were last seen heading northbound on Highway 99 in a dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merced Police.