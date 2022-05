MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a suspect who robbed a burger restaurant in Merced late Tuesday night.It happened just after 9 pm at the 5-star Burger on Yosemite Parkway and Marthella Avenue.Police said the armed suspect came up to the ordering window, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the employee.The suspect took the money and then ran away. No one was hurt.A photo from a surveillance camera released by Merced police shows the suspect in a black hooded sweatshirt and mask.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.