Man arrested for strong arm robbery of Merced Dollar Tree

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Merced and attacking the store manager.Officers arrested 36-year-old Albert Gonzales for strong-arm robbery Tuesday afternoon.They were called to the Dollar Tree store on Olive Avenue near Snelling Highway around 4 pm.Police say the store manager tried to stop Gonzales from stealing from the business.He attacked the manager before leaving with the merchandise.The manager was not seriously hurt.Officers were able to find Gonzales nearby a short time later.He was booked into the Merced County Jail.