13-year-old killed in ATV crash in Fresno County identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 13-year-old boy who was killed in an ATV accident in Fresno County has been identified as Raul Meza.It happened Friday afternoon on private property just outside Laton.The California Highway Patrol said the boys were riding on the ATV when they hit a dog and were thrown from the machine.Authorities say Meza was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital.The younger boy was wearing a helmet and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.