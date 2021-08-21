Deputies looking for 27-year-old Auberry woman missing for weeks

AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a missing Auberry woman is desperately looking for her and pleading with the public to help.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Bessie Walker was last seen on August 4th near the Mono Wind Casino.Her family says the night she disappeared, there was some kind of fight or domestic incident.Relatives say Walker would occasionally be gone for a few days but would check on her three children who would be in the care of family members.But when they didn't hear from her for a while, they called authorities."Even if someone does know something and it's bad, call 'anonymous' to help find her. I know the family's been looking day and night," said Paul Beecher, Walker's cousin.The family says authorities aren't doing enough to search for their loved one.Action News spoke to a Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson who says deputies are actively looking for Walker.