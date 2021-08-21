missing woman

Deputies looking for 27-year-old Auberry woman missing for weeks

Her family says the night she disappeared, there was some kind of fight or domestic incident.
AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a missing Auberry woman is desperately looking for her and pleading with the public to help.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Bessie Walker was last seen on August 4th near the Mono Wind Casino.

Relatives say Walker would occasionally be gone for a few days but would check on her three children who would be in the care of family members.

But when they didn't hear from her for a while, they called authorities.

"Even if someone does know something and it's bad, call 'anonymous' to help find her. I know the family's been looking day and night," said Paul Beecher, Walker's cousin.

The family says authorities aren't doing enough to search for their loved one.

Action News spoke to a Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson who says deputies are actively looking for Walker.

