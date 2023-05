Fresno native Audra McDonald is making history on Broadway again.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native Audra McDonald is making history on Broadway again.

The legendary actress and singer has tied the record for the most Tony Award nominations.

McDonald received her 10th nomination Tuesday for her lead role in the Broadway play, "Ohio State Murders."

She already has six performance Tony Award wins -- that's more than any other actor.

McDonald will return to Fresno on June 25 for a special concert at the Warnors Theater.