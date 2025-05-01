Fresno native Audra McDonald makes history with 11th Tony Award nomination

McDonald was raised in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt High School before going to the Juilliard School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Making the Valley proud!

Six-time Tony Award winner and Fresno native Audra McDonald is making history as the most-nominated performer in Tony Awards history, landing her 11th nomination.

Nominations for the 78th annual Tony Awards were released Thursday morning. They honor the best plays and musicals of the 2024-25 Broadway season.

McDonald has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Rose in "Gypsy."

It comes after a Broadway season that delivered 14 new musicals and the same number of new plays.

McDonald was raised in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt High School before going to the Juilliard School.

