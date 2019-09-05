crime

Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed officers arrested the man accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's detective Wednesday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has confirmed officers arrested the man accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's detective Wednesday afternoon.

51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera was taken into custody after a pursuit through several Central Valley counties.



The chase ultimately came to an end when officers deployed a spike strip on Interstate 5 near West Jayne Avenue in Fresno County.

Herrera is accused of opening fire on detectives that were following up on a domestic violence investigation.

The sergeant was shot once in the chest.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest and will recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information once it becomes available.
