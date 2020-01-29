cold case

Authorities charge Visalia man Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details were released Wednesday in the 1996 murder of Debbie Dorian.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more information on their investigation into Dorian's suspected killer, Nickey Stane.

Smittcamp said Stane has been charged with Dorian's murder, along with several other charges.

Smittcamp was joined by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who discussed Stane's pending sexual assault charges in the South Valley.

Ward said those cases of sexual assault in Visalia in the late 90s and early 2000s will also be part of the same trial when Stane will be tried for Dorian's murder.

Debbie Dorian's mother, Sara, also attended the press conference, and expressed the roller-coaster of emotions she and her family went through when they received the news about Stane's arrest.

Two detectives who had been working on the case without pay after they had retired, and who were key to helping crack the case, were also present.

Authorities arrested Stane in October of last year after authorities say DNA evidence linked him to Dorian's murder as well as the sexual assaults.

Members of the Fresno and Visalia police departments, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, and the Department of Justice also attended.
