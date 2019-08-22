Authorities identify man killed after car struck by train in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after his car was struck by a train in Kingsburg on Wednesday.

Authorities say 65-year-old Richard Ruiz tried to beat a train across the tracks near Simpson and Sierra streets.

They say Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
START HERE: Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot, plane crash aftermath
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Show More
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News