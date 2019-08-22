Authorities identify man killed after car struck by train in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after his car was struck by a train in Kingsburg on Wednesday.Authorities say 65-year-old Richard Ruiz tried to beat a train across the tracks near Simpson and Sierra streets.They say Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.