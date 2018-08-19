Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in Central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a homicide after a man, in his 20’s, was found stabbed to death in front of a smoke shop in Central Fresno. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iq0RlSpqyJ — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 20, 2018

Fresno Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing at 6th and Belmont Avenue.

For several hours this shopping plaza at 6th and Belmont was filled with detectives and patrol cars as police investigated a deadly stabbing.It was at around 3 p.m. on Sunday when they were called to the smoke shop where the victim, a man in his 20's, was found unconscious and bleeding."He was transferred to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Jennifer Horseford.Nader Sami was doing laundry next door when the man was first discovered."Someone said, hey there's a guy face down on the sidewalk area and I stuck my head out that's what I saw," said Sami.He says initially he thought it was someone who fell victim to the triple-digit heat."It's pretty hot out here that's the first thing you think of when you see someone down. I was like get him some water looked down at him and saw no he's bleeding. That's when I saw police and tried to flag them down," said Sami.Detectives spent much of the afternoon canvassing the area for any evidence that could lead them to the person responsible."We're contacting all of the businesses to see if anyone has an available video for us that may have captured the incident," said Lt. Horsford.Police are still trying to determine events that led up to the stabbing."At this point, we don't have any information that it's related to any other incidents but were still conducting our investigation to determine that," said Horsford.