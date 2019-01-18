ESCAPED PRISONER

Authorities looking for inmate who walked away from Pleasant Valley State Prison

Authorities are looking for Hector Fernandez, 32, who walked away from Pleasant Valley State Prison.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Pleasant Valley State Prison.

Authorities say Hector Fernandez, 32, was discovered missing at 12 a.m. Friday while officers were conducting an inmate count.

Staff immediately contacted local law enforcement and began searching the surrounding areas.

Fernandez, 32, is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fernandez was received in June 2017 from San Bernardino County with a five-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, evading a peace officer, and vehicle theft.

Anyone who sees Fernandez should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. Anyone knowing the location of Fernandez, or having other relevant information is asked to contact the PVSP Watch Commander at (559) 967-8336.
