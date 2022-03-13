Fresno County deputies looking for 2 suspects who stabbed Auto Zone employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people it says stabbed an Auto Zone employee. Deputies say they're hoping surveillance video of the incident will help them make the arrest.It happened at the location on Clinton and Cedar in central Fresno.According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 on Saturday afternoon, an off-duty AutoZone employee was stabbed in the parking lot after a theft from the store.The victim suffered two stab wounds and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.They are expected to make a full recovery.Deputies have not released a description of the suspects. They say since it happened in the parking lot, they're confident security cameras may have captured the incident or assailants getting away.