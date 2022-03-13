Fresno County deputies looking for 2 suspects who stabbed Auto Zone employee

It happened at the location on Clinton and Cedar in central Fresno.
According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 on Saturday afternoon, an off-duty AutoZone employee was stabbed in the parking lot after a theft from the store.
The victim suffered two stab wounds and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.
They are expected to make a full recovery.
Deputies have not released a description of the suspects. They say since it happened in the parking lot, they're confident security cameras may have captured the incident or assailants getting away.