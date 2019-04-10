Automotive

Californians with Real ID need more proof of address

By Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 3 million Californians with federally compliant Real ID driver's licenses will have to provide a second proof of address after the Department of Motor Vehicles failed to ask for it.

The Sacramento Bee reports the Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday informing him that the DMV did not follow federal guidelines when processing the documents.

The DMV says 3.4 million Californians have obtained Real ID licenses. The department plans to contact them.

The agency says people can make up the requirement by returning a letter from the DMV by mail. They can visit a field office or check online.

Americans must have Real ID cards by October 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.
