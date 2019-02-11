CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Used cars that used to be rentals

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're in the market for a used car, make sure you know where it came from. Consumer Reports reveals how.

Did you know that many used cars actually come from car-rental companies? Some people buy rental cars from used-car dealerships without even realizing it. If you're in the market for a used car, make sure you know where it came from. Consumer Reports reveals how.

When you're buying a used car, it's important to know the vehicle's history. For example, was it in a flood or was it a rental car? Some important details might change your mind about buying a car. You can check the history of a car by looking up the VIN, or vehicle identification number, at Carfax, an online service that provides information about used cars.

Consumer Reports also says it's a good idea to get any used car you're considering inspected by an independent mechanic before you buy it. That can be a better indicator of the car's history and what its condition is today.

In addition to Carfax, consumers can also use AutoCheck to look up a vehicle's history. Keep in mind that these services aren't free; they cost about $30. To check for recalls, go to Safercar.gov. You can also get a free VINCheck report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see whether a car has been reported stolen or declared as salvage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecarsconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Best headphones to keep your New Year's Resolution
Consumer Reports: How to withdraw from a 529 plan
Consumer Reports: Keep your key fob working
Consumer Reports: How to protect your hearing
More consumer reports
AUTOMOTIVE
Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Consumer Reports: Keep your key fob working
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
More Automotive
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News