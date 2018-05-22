If you haven't been the DMV lately, be prepared to wait... and wait... and wait.We spoke to Janale Valdez Tuesday as she waited at the office in Central Fresno, "It's horrible, I had to take the day off work to come down here."Drivers are experiencing longer wait times at many Department of Motor Vehicle offices across California.Cecilia Vega said she had been waiting for over three hours and still hadn't made it to the counter, "This is ludicrous. I've been here since 9:45 this morning just to renew my license."Others got in line at 7 am, when the office doesn't open until 9 am."I just got my number, so about four hours total I was here," said Christian Coppedge. He said he's not alone, "Even the people with appointments have to wait that long. I don't understand."The DMV admits to having system problems as of late due to changes that include implementing special cards called "Real ID" and a new electronic driver's license and ID card application.In a statement, a spokesperson for DMV said:The DMV suggests making an appointment before coming to the office.Problem with that is, the first available appointments at many offices can be two to three weeks away. Many people we spoke to said waiting that long would leave them with an expired license or registration.